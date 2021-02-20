US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano Sells 42,939 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
US Foods stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.80.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.