US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano Sells 42,939 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

US Foods stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

