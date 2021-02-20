US Bancorp DE Trims Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.83 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

