US Bancorp DE Sells 2,140 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.