US Bancorp DE Sells 1,165 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.