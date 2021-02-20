US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.53 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,951 shares of company stock worth $78,299,803. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

