US Bancorp DE Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

