US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,467 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.40.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

