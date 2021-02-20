US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,256 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.