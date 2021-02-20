Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.72.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

