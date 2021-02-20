Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 6.1%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. 3,181,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,044,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,333 shares of company stock worth $2,685,867. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

