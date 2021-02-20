Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,127 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

