Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Shares of OLED opened at $224.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.79. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

