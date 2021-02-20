Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $224.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

