Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.63.

Shares of OLED opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.79. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

