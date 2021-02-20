Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.40. 4,919,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,156. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

