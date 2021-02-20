United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $60,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 44,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $293.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.