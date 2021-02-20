United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) (LON:UOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.89 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.76 ($0.05), with a volume of 7,050,397 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £22.88 million and a P/E ratio of 36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; PL090 license located in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and P1918 license located in the offshore southern United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas Plc (UOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.