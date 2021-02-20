United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of UAL opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

