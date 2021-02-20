UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for UCB in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $106.85 on Friday. UCB has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

