UBS Group Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $400.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.42.

BIDU stock opened at $339.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,449.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after acquiring an additional 831,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

