Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.36 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

