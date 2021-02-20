Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $380.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to benefit from an increase in direct sales through its webstores. Its flexible global business model helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will aid in expanding its addressable market. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It upgraded the UniFi ecosystem, which includes hotspot analytics, and added new features to the AmpliFi product family. Strategic product launches at disruptive prices helped it outsmart rivals to a great extent. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher shipping costs, are concerns.”

UI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

UI opened at $346.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.60 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

