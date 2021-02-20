U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $50.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

