Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

