Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.13 and a 200 day moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

