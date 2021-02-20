Truist Securiti Weighs in on Zoetis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

