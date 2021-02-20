Truist Securiti Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

IMVT opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

