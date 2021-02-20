Truist Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $30.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after acquiring an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.