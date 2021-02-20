Truist Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $106.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

HLT stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,450,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

