Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

