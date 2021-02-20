TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

