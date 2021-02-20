Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.55% of Triumph Bancorp worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

TBK stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

