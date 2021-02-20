TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

