Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

