Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.31.
NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
