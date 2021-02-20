Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 1,174,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,400,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

TRIL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

