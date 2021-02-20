Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). Tricorn Group shares last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tricorn Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Tricorn Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.