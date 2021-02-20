Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

In other Treasury Wine Estates news, insider Timothy Ford 255,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

