Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.