TravelNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. TravelNote has a market cap of $9,684.15 and $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

