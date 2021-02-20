Travala.com 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.40 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00004753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $124.64 million and $13.40 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,953,019 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

