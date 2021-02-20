TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $89.27. 1,790,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.