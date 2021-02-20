Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 61,145 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.