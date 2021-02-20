Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 61,145 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

