Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) were down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 35,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 27,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a PE ratio of -147.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

