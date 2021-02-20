Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSQ stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

