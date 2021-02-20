Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

