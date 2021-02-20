Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 20,836 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

