Toronto Dominion Bank Has $95.64 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 370.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $95,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 82.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

