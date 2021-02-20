Toronto Dominion Bank Has $61.26 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $61,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 71.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

OTEX opened at $46.64 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

