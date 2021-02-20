Toronto Dominion Bank Has $183.93 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $183,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.65. The company had a trading volume of 215,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

