Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 61,911 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Shares of FIS opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

